Left Menu

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

The Trump transition team is considering significant changes to Washington's top banking regulators, including potential mergers or eliminations. The Wall Street Journal reports that candidates for leadership positions face questions about integrating the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. into the Treasury Department, guided by the Department of Government Efficiency's new strategic vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 06:00 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 06:00 IST
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves
Trump

The Trump transition team is reportedly planning sweeping changes to the regulatory landscape of the banking sector in Washington. The Wall Street Journal revealed on Thursday that the team is contemplating reducing, merging, or possibly eliminating key regulatory bodies.

According to recent interviews with potential agency leaders, Trump's advisers and officials from the newly minted Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have discussed the possibility of dissolving the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Sources familiar with these discussions informed the WSJ of these developments.

The transition team has been inquiring whether the critical function of deposit insurance, typically managed by the FDIC, could be transferred to the Treasury Department, posing fundamental shifts in the oversight of national banking practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024