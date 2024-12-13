China Accuses Philippines of Provoking Trouble in South China Sea
China has accused the Philippines of causing disturbances in the South China Sea with alleged support from the United States. According to China's defense ministry spokesperson, the Philippines is aware that its territorial claims, defined by international treaties, do not include areas like the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-12-2024 06:37 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 06:37 IST
- Country:
- China
China has made allegations against the Philippines, claiming that with backing from the United States, it has incited issues in the South China Sea. These accusations were detailed in a recent statement.
The Philippines, according to Wu Qian, the defense ministry spokesperson for China, is aware of its territorial boundaries, which have been outlined by various international agreements.
Wu emphasized that traditionally disputed regions, such as the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal, do not fall within the Philippine territories as per their understanding of international treaties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement