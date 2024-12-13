China has made allegations against the Philippines, claiming that with backing from the United States, it has incited issues in the South China Sea. These accusations were detailed in a recent statement.

The Philippines, according to Wu Qian, the defense ministry spokesperson for China, is aware of its territorial boundaries, which have been outlined by various international agreements.

Wu emphasized that traditionally disputed regions, such as the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal, do not fall within the Philippine territories as per their understanding of international treaties.

(With inputs from agencies.)