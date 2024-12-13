Honoring Heroes: Remembering the 2001 Parliament Attack

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid homage to the courageous individuals who sacrificed their lives defending the Parliament during the 2001 terror attack. She emphasized the nation's enduring gratitude towards these heroes and their families.

The attack, executed by terrorists from Pakistan-based groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, resulted in the tragic loss of nine lives. Swift action by security forces ensured all five terrorists were neutralized.

Reaffirming India's firm stance against terrorism, President Murmu stated, 'Our nation stands united against the forces of terror,' underscoring India's unwavering resolve to combat such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)