Honoring Heroes: Remembering the 2001 Parliament Attack
President Droupadi Murmu paid homage to the brave individuals who lost their lives defending Parliament during the 2001 terror attack, affirming the nation's gratitude and resolve against terrorism. The attack, orchestrated by Pakistan-based terrorist groups, resulted in the deaths of nine individuals, all attackers were neutralized.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday paid homage to the courageous individuals who sacrificed their lives defending the Parliament during the 2001 terror attack. She emphasized the nation's enduring gratitude towards these heroes and their families.
The attack, executed by terrorists from Pakistan-based groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, resulted in the tragic loss of nine lives. Swift action by security forces ensured all five terrorists were neutralized.
Reaffirming India's firm stance against terrorism, President Murmu stated, 'Our nation stands united against the forces of terror,' underscoring India's unwavering resolve to combat such threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rwanda Extradites Lashkar-e-Taiba Member to India in Coordinated Operation
Explosive Discoveries: Security Forces Uncover IEDs in Poonch
Security Forces Triumph: Key Terrorists Neutralized in Khyber Operation
Terrorists Neutralized: Security Forces' Valorous Counteractions in Pakistan
Pakistan's Security Forces Accused of Clampdown as PTI Protests Escalate