SEC Reopens Investigation Into Neuralink

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has reopened its investigation into Neuralink, the brain-chip startup founded by Elon Musk. The SEC issued a settlement demand, giving Musk 48 hours to respond with a monetary payment. Musk's lawyer stated they won't be intimidated by the SEC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:50 IST
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has intensified its scrutiny of Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain-chip startup, by reopening a previous investigation. This development was revealed in a letter shared by Musk on social media platform X, highlighting regulatory tensions.

The letter, dated December 12 and penned by Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro, was directed at outgoing SEC Chair Gary Gensler. It mentioned a recent settlement demand from the commission, providing Musk with a strict 48-hour deadline to make a monetary payment or face multiple charges.

Spiro asserted in the letter that both he and Musk refuse to be intimidated by the SEC, emphasizing their commitment to defending their legal rights. The SEC and Neuralink did not provide comments when contacted by Reuters outside of regular business hours.

