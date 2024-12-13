Karnataka Court Quashes FIR Against Tejasvi Surya Over Controversial Social Media Post

The Karnataka High Court has quashed an FIR filed against BJP Yuva Morcha president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya. The FIR, registered by Haveri police, was based on Surya's social media post linking a farmer's suicide to alleged Waqf Board land claims.

Surya's legal counsel argued that the FIR was baseless and politically motivated. Following detailed hearings, Justice M Nagaprasanna decided to dismiss the case, citing a lack of substantial evidence.

Haveri Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar clarified that the farmer's suicide was due to crop losses, prompting Surya to delete his post. The case highlights ongoing farmer grievances against Waqf Board land claims and recent amendments by Karnataka's Revenue Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)