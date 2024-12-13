Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Conditional Bail to Partha Chatterjee

The Supreme Court granted conditional bail to former minister Partha Chatterjee in a money laundering case related to a cash-for-job scam. He will be released in February 2025, subject to specific conditions, and cannot hold any public office upon release.

Updated: 13-12-2024 11:19 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday granted conditional future bail to Partha Chatterjee, former West Bengal minister implicated in a money laundering case tied to a cash-for-job scam.

Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan ordered his release on February 1, 2025, provided the trial court frames charges before the winter recess. Vulnerable witnesses should testify by mid-January 2025.

Highlighting that a suspect cannot remain detained indefinitely, the court balanced the rights of both the accused and victims.

In December, the court had reserved its ruling, stating Chatterjee seemed corrupt after crores were recovered from his premises. Chatterjee's appeal against the April 30 Calcutta High Court order denying him bail was noted.

He was arrested for alleged irregular recruitment in West Bengal's primary schools. Chatterjee and his aide, Arpita Mukherjee, were linked to a money trail of Rs 49.80 crore, jewellery, and property documents uncovered by the ED.

(With inputs from agencies.)

