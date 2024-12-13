Left Menu

ICC's Controversial Inaction Sparks Resignation of Human Rights Advisor

Human rights attorney Claudio Grossman resigned from his role as a special adviser to the International Criminal Court due to its failure to act against crimes committed by Venezuelan President Maduro's government. Grossman criticized the ICC for a lack of urgency in prosecuting officials involved in human rights abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Miami | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:08 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:37 IST
ICC's Controversial Inaction Sparks Resignation of Human Rights Advisor
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move that highlights growing discontent, human rights attorney Claudio Grossman has resigned as special adviser to the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Associated Press learned of Grossman's departure, citing dissatisfaction with the ICC's inaction against members of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government accused of crimes against humanity.

Grossman, a prominent figure in human rights advocacy, expressed that his ethical standards could no longer align with the ICC's hesitation. His resignation letter, sent to ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, criticized a lack of accountability despite ongoing human rights abuses under Maduro's regime. The AP obtained this letter from a source close to the ICC investigation.

The ICC is under pressure to hold Venezuelan officials accountable, including Maduro, as calls grow for the court to conclude its investigation swiftly. Despite Grossman's departure, the ICC maintains that efforts are ongoing to address the grave allegations against the Venezuelan government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024