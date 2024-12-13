ICC's Controversial Inaction Sparks Resignation of Human Rights Advisor
Human rights attorney Claudio Grossman resigned from his role as a special adviser to the International Criminal Court due to its failure to act against crimes committed by Venezuelan President Maduro's government. Grossman criticized the ICC for a lack of urgency in prosecuting officials involved in human rights abuses.
- Country:
- United States
In a move that highlights growing discontent, human rights attorney Claudio Grossman has resigned as special adviser to the International Criminal Court (ICC). The Associated Press learned of Grossman's departure, citing dissatisfaction with the ICC's inaction against members of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government accused of crimes against humanity.
Grossman, a prominent figure in human rights advocacy, expressed that his ethical standards could no longer align with the ICC's hesitation. His resignation letter, sent to ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, criticized a lack of accountability despite ongoing human rights abuses under Maduro's regime. The AP obtained this letter from a source close to the ICC investigation.
The ICC is under pressure to hold Venezuelan officials accountable, including Maduro, as calls grow for the court to conclude its investigation swiftly. Despite Grossman's departure, the ICC maintains that efforts are ongoing to address the grave allegations against the Venezuelan government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Venezuelan Bill Against Sanctions as Crimes Against Humanity Sparks Controversy
Amnesty Demands Justice: Investigating Alleged Crimes Against Humanity in Congo
Dutch Woman Sentenced for Crimes Against Humanity in Islamic State
Crimes Against Humanity Unveiled in Nicaragua: Shocking Torture Allegations