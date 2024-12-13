Left Menu

Silent Waters of Strategy: China's Naval Maneuvers Near Taiwan

China's recent deployment of naval and coast guard ships near Taiwan remains shrouded in official silence. While Taiwan perceives the actions as a blockade simulation, China's only commentary referenced strategic flow akin to water. The tense situation highlights ongoing sovereignty tensions between China, Taiwan, and the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 11:54 IST
Silent Waters of Strategy: China's Naval Maneuvers Near Taiwan
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

China has maintained official silence regarding its recent naval and coast guard deployment near Taiwan, opting instead to quote ancient military strategist principles.

Taiwanese authorities view the maneuvers as a potential blockade, emphasizing the tense geopolitical climate as the United States remains a key ally in Taiwan's defense.

This development comes amid speculations about reactions to Taiwan's President visiting U.S. territories, reflecting longstanding sovereignty disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024