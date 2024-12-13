Remembering Heroes: A Tribute to Parliament Attack Martyrs

The Lok Sabha, India's Lower House of Parliament, solemnly honored the brave security personnel who valiantly thwarted a terror attack on December 13, 2001. This marks the 22nd anniversary of the assault on India's democracy, symbolized by the attack on its Parliament.

Om Birla, the Lok Sabha Speaker, reaffirmed the House's steadfast commitment to combating terrorism, emphasizing its pledge to uphold the nation's unity, integrity, and sovereignty. Speaking at 11:00 am, Birla recalled the valor of the security forces who repelled the attack with extraordinary courage.

In the attack, eight personnel from the Parliament Security Service, Delhi Police, and CRPF, along with one Central Public Works Department worker, sacrificed their lives. The members of Lok Sabha stood in a somber moment of silence, paying tribute to the martyrs as a symbol of their sacrifices and dedication.

