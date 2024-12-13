Grim Discovery: Severed Head Found in Kolkata

In a shocking discovery, a severed human head, believed to be that of a woman, was uncovered in a garbage dump in Kolkata's Tollygunge area on Friday morning. The discovery was made by local residents who stumbled upon a plastic bag containing the gruesome find.

Police officers from the South Suburban division, along with local station personnel, swiftly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation. The head has been sent to M R Bangur Hospital for further examination, according to officials.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor, Tapan Dasgupta of Ward 95, stated, "I was informed by locals about the plastic bag containing the body part and promptly notified the Golf Green police station." Authorities are currently working to locate the remaining body parts as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)