Grim Discovery: Severed Head Found in Kolkata

A severed human head, believed to be that of a woman, was discovered in a garbage dump in Kolkata's Tollygunge area. Local residents found the head inside a plastic bag. Authorities have launched an investigation to find the rest of the body, while the head is sent for examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:05 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking discovery, a severed human head, believed to be that of a woman, was uncovered in a garbage dump in Kolkata's Tollygunge area on Friday morning. The discovery was made by local residents who stumbled upon a plastic bag containing the gruesome find.

Police officers from the South Suburban division, along with local station personnel, swiftly arrived at the scene to initiate an investigation. The head has been sent to M R Bangur Hospital for further examination, according to officials.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation councillor, Tapan Dasgupta of Ward 95, stated, "I was informed by locals about the plastic bag containing the body part and promptly notified the Golf Green police station." Authorities are currently working to locate the remaining body parts as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

