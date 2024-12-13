Tensions Mount Over Strategic Hermon Peak

Israel's Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has issued an order for Israeli forces to prepare for an extended stay on Mount Hermon, a site of considerable strategic value overlooking Damascus. The directive highlights the peak's importance amid growing regional instability.

The decision comes in response to escalating tensions in Syria, emphasizing the critical security role that Mount Hermon plays for Israel. The peak's location provides a vantage point over key areas, making its control paramount for monitoring ongoing developments.

As winter approaches, the Israeli troops' continued presence on Mount Hermon is deemed vital in navigating the complex geopolitical landscape of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)