Rajnath Singh Criticizes Congress's Constitutional Record

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh launched a scathing critique against the Congress on Friday, accusing the party of systematically undermining the independence and autonomy of India's constitutional institutions. Singh's remarks came as he initiated a debate in the Lok Sabha on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India.'

Taking aim at the Congress, Singh alleged that the party consistently disrespected the spirit of the Constitution and attempted to claim undue credit for its framing. 'Protection of the Constitution does not seem appropriate coming from it,' he remarked, while stressing that the BJP honors the Constitution and never compromises institutional autonomy.

Singh also highlighted the Constitution's emphasis on secularism and religious freedom, noting the irony in Congress labeling certain leaders as communal. Reflecting on the Constitution's comprehensive approach to national development, he paid homage to figures like Madan Mohan Malviya and Bhagat Singh, whose ideas are woven into its fabric.

