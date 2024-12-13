Rajnath Singh Criticizes Congress's Constitutional Record
Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh criticized Congress for allegedly undermining the independence and autonomy of Indian constitutional institutions. While initiating a debate on the 75-year journey of the Constitution, Singh accused Congress of disrespecting its principles and disregarding contributions from key leaders. He emphasized BJP's commitment to upholding constitutional values.
- Country:
- India
Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh launched a scathing critique against the Congress on Friday, accusing the party of systematically undermining the independence and autonomy of India's constitutional institutions. Singh's remarks came as he initiated a debate in the Lok Sabha on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India.'
Taking aim at the Congress, Singh alleged that the party consistently disrespected the spirit of the Constitution and attempted to claim undue credit for its framing. 'Protection of the Constitution does not seem appropriate coming from it,' he remarked, while stressing that the BJP honors the Constitution and never compromises institutional autonomy.
Singh also highlighted the Constitution's emphasis on secularism and religious freedom, noting the irony in Congress labeling certain leaders as communal. Reflecting on the Constitution's comprehensive approach to national development, he paid homage to figures like Madan Mohan Malviya and Bhagat Singh, whose ideas are woven into its fabric.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Ascends to Lok Sabha: A Symbol of Trust and Commitment
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ravindra Vasantrao Chavan take oath as Lok Sabha MPs.
Priyanka Gandhi Takes Oath in Lok Sabha Amidst Family Presence
Joint panel on Waqf (amendment) Bill gets extension up to last day of Budget session, 2025; resolution gets Lok Sabha nod.
JNU Upholds Academic Autonomy Amid Controversy