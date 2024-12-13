Left Menu

Parliamentary Panel Calls for Inflation-Linked MGNREGS Wages

A parliamentary panel has demanded the alignment of MGNREGS wages with inflation, criticizing the lack of progress in wage adjustment under the scheme. The panel emphasized equal pay across states, urging for a revision to ensure fair wages, enhanced financial management, and an increase in workdays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:49 IST
Parliamentary Panel Calls for Inflation-Linked MGNREGS Wages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A parliamentary panel has raised concerns over the remuneration under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), questioning why the wages are not linked to an inflation index.

The panel, headed by Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, has criticized the Union Rural Development Ministry for its lack of action and push for better financial management and wage parity across states.

with rising inflation, the committee urges for a mechanism to revise wages, recommending a shift from 100 to 150 workdays to prevent disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024