Parliamentary Panel Calls for Inflation-Linked MGNREGS Wages
A parliamentary panel has demanded the alignment of MGNREGS wages with inflation, criticizing the lack of progress in wage adjustment under the scheme. The panel emphasized equal pay across states, urging for a revision to ensure fair wages, enhanced financial management, and an increase in workdays.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:49 IST
A parliamentary panel has raised concerns over the remuneration under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), questioning why the wages are not linked to an inflation index.
The panel, headed by Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, has criticized the Union Rural Development Ministry for its lack of action and push for better financial management and wage parity across states.
with rising inflation, the committee urges for a mechanism to revise wages, recommending a shift from 100 to 150 workdays to prevent disparities.
