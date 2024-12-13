Parliamentary Panel Calls for Inflation-Linked MGNREGS Wages

A parliamentary panel has raised concerns over the remuneration under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), questioning why the wages are not linked to an inflation index.

The panel, headed by Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka, has criticized the Union Rural Development Ministry for its lack of action and push for better financial management and wage parity across states.

with rising inflation, the committee urges for a mechanism to revise wages, recommending a shift from 100 to 150 workdays to prevent disparities.

(With inputs from agencies.)