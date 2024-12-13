Temple Atrium Horror: Dark Incident in Guwahati

On Friday, Assam's Guwahati witnessed a harrowing crime as seven people were arrested for allegedly raping a woman within a temple's premises. The arrests followed the circulation of a video depicting the incident, leading to swift police action.

Guwahati Police Commissioner, Diganta Barah, explained that the police received the video from a journalist early on Friday. This prompted immediate raids in the Gorchuk and Jalukbari areas, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals identified in the footage. The suspects range in age from 18 to 23.

The incident reportedly took place on November 17, amid the Raas festival. Police are still working to verify the identities of the remaining individuals involved, including the victim. Meanwhile, the community has voiced concerns over the presence of drug addicts near the temple, raising questions about ongoing safety issues in the area.

