The Secret Escape: Assad's Departure from Syria

Bashar al-Assad made a secretive escape from Syria to Moscow as his regime fell apart, according to multiple sources interviewed by Reuters. Even his closest aides and family members were kept in the dark about his plans.

In a dramatic display of deception, Assad assured military leaders that Russian support was forthcoming only hours before fleeing the country. He misled those around him, including his media adviser who arrived at his home to find it deserted.

Despite attempts to seek military aid from Russia and Iran, Assad was ultimately forced to confront the reality of his situation and leave the country, thus ending his decades-long rule and his family's half-century grip on power.

