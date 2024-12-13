Supreme Court Upholds High Court's Dismissal of FIR in Marriage Case

The Supreme Court has reaffirmed a decision by the Madhya Pradesh High Court, dismissing a legal plea brought forth by the parents of a woman against her partner. This decision was based on claims that their daughter had been a minor at the time of marriage, which the court found to be inaccurate.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar concluded that discrepancies in the woman's birth records indicated she was, in fact, of legal age. The FIR filed by her parents was motivated by their dissatisfaction with her choice, treating her as 'a chattel', the bench noted.

The case stems from an Indore high court ruling on August 16, which quashed an FIR accusing the woman's partner of abduction and other offenses. The Supreme Court's refusal to overturn this decision signals a call for parents to accept marriages when children are legally adults.

