Odisha Police Urged to Embrace Tech in Crime Fighting
Odisha DGP Y B Khurania emphasized the importance of technology-based, scientific processes in crime fighting as crime patterns evolve. Speaking at the 69th State Police Duty Meet, he highlighted successes against Maoist threats and stressed enhancing police technical skills and knowledge of new laws.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's Director General of Police, Y B Khurania, has urged the state's law enforcement officers to embrace technology-driven and scientific methods in crime investigation. This call to action comes amidst noticeable shifts in crime patterns across the region.
Speaking at the 69th State Police Duty Meet, Khurania reiterated the core responsibility of the police force: crime detection and prevention. He underscored the necessity for officers to evolve their investigative processes to keep up with changing criminal tactics.
Highlighting the Odisha police's successes, particularly in combating Maoist threats, Khurania also stressed the importance of technical skill development among officers and keeping abreast with new legal frameworks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Police
- crime
- technology
- investigation
- Khurania
- Maoist
- skills
- laws
- DGP
ALSO READ
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation
ED Raid in Delhi Sparks Tensions Over Cybercrime Network Investigation
China's Military Investigation: High-Ranking Official Under Scrutiny
Low-Intensity Blast Shakes Prashant Vihar, Investigation Underway
China has placed a high-ranking military official under investigation, a Defence Ministry spokesperson says, reports AP.