Jammu Border Anti-Drone Tech Boosts National Security

The implementation of a cutting-edge anti-drone system along the Jammu border has resulted in a significant decline in drone incursions from Pakistan. This was confirmed by a senior BSF officer who highlighted India's technological strides over its adversaries.

D K Boora, Inspector General of the BSF Jammu frontier, stated that the country has transitioned from outdated weaponry to advanced technology and armaments, enhancing border security. He emphasized the heavy deployment of manpower complemented by extensive technical surveillance across the Jammu region, with plans to extend to other areas in India.

During the 60th Raising Day celebrations, Boora underscored the round-the-clock monitoring of this sensitive border, ensuring no infiltration occurs. He reassured that India remains ahead in technology and has no deficiencies in countering terrorist threats using advanced weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)