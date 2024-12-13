Left Menu

Jammu Border Anti-Drone Tech Boosts National Security

The deployment of an anti-drone system along the Jammu border has significantly reduced drone activity from Pakistan. The technology upgrade positions India ahead of adversaries. The BSF and other forces are using new technology and advanced weapons to ensure border security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:31 IST
Jammu Border Anti-Drone Tech Boosts National Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The implementation of a cutting-edge anti-drone system along the Jammu border has resulted in a significant decline in drone incursions from Pakistan. This was confirmed by a senior BSF officer who highlighted India's technological strides over its adversaries.

D K Boora, Inspector General of the BSF Jammu frontier, stated that the country has transitioned from outdated weaponry to advanced technology and armaments, enhancing border security. He emphasized the heavy deployment of manpower complemented by extensive technical surveillance across the Jammu region, with plans to extend to other areas in India.

During the 60th Raising Day celebrations, Boora underscored the round-the-clock monitoring of this sensitive border, ensuring no infiltration occurs. He reassured that India remains ahead in technology and has no deficiencies in countering terrorist threats using advanced weapons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024