Crackdown on Polluting Vehicles: Massive Fines and Impoundments

In an aggressive attempt to curb vehicular pollution, authorities have issued over 2.80 lakh challans amounting to Rs 280 crore for vehicles lacking valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) from October 1 to December 11, according to traffic police data.

Throughout the year, a staggering number of 5.03 lakh vehicle owners faced penalties, with fines reaching Rs 10,000 per offence. Furthermore, a significant impounding effort saw 8,509 vehicles seized, including those aged over 10 years for petrol and 15 years for diesel, as part of a focused pollution control campaign.

The implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) since October 15 has led to 2.74 lakh PUCC-related challans and the impoundment of 8,112 older vehicles. Additionally, legal actions were enforced against 1,084 vehicles carrying construction materials without proper cover this winter, and an incremental rise to 1,676 for the year.

