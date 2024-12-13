Crackdown on Polluting Vehicles: Massive Fines and Impoundments
Over 2.80 lakh challans worth Rs 280 crore were issued for vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control Certificates between October 1 and December 11. The traffic police data revealed substantial penalties and impoundments, highlighting the strict enforcement actions taken by authorities to combat pollution during the winter season.
- Country:
- India
In an aggressive attempt to curb vehicular pollution, authorities have issued over 2.80 lakh challans amounting to Rs 280 crore for vehicles lacking valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) from October 1 to December 11, according to traffic police data.
Throughout the year, a staggering number of 5.03 lakh vehicle owners faced penalties, with fines reaching Rs 10,000 per offence. Furthermore, a significant impounding effort saw 8,509 vehicles seized, including those aged over 10 years for petrol and 15 years for diesel, as part of a focused pollution control campaign.
The implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) since October 15 has led to 2.74 lakh PUCC-related challans and the impoundment of 8,112 older vehicles. Additionally, legal actions were enforced against 1,084 vehicles carrying construction materials without proper cover this winter, and an incremental rise to 1,676 for the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Air pollution: SC says all GRAP IV measures except relating to schools will continue to operate till Dec 2 .
Air pollution: SC says court commissioner report shows 'abject failure' of authorities to implement GRAP IV curbs in letter and spirit.
Supreme Court Upholds GRAP IV Measures Amid Air Pollution Crisis
Air pollution: SC says action against officials for 'serious lapse' in ensuring GRAP-IV curbs needs to be expedited.
Airlines Grapple with Surge in Hoax Bomb Threats