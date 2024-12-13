Four Arrested for Extortion with Arms in Manipur

In a significant crackdown on crime, four armed men were apprehended by law enforcement in Manipur's Churachandpur district, accused of extortion, according to police statements made on Friday.

The arrests were part of a coordinated operation between district police and the Assam Rifles near Songpi village on Thursday night, targeting alleged criminal activities.

The arrested individuals, armed with an array of weapons and driving an unregistered SUV, were attempting to extort money from local residents. They are now facing charges under several sections of the BNS and the Arms Act, with a case registered at the Churachandpur police station.

