No Unidentified Presence: BSF Ensures Border Security in Jammu
A senior BSF officer has ruled out the presence of unidentified persons, including illegally settled Rohingya immigrants, near the Jammu International Border. The BSF, in coordination with other agencies, maintains strict surveillance to prevent any unauthorized crossings, ensuring border security remains tight.
- Country:
- India
In a recent press briefing, a senior BSF official confirmed that there is no presence of illegally settled Rohingya immigrants near the Jammu International Border. The BSF, along with other security agencies, maintains a vigilant watch to ensure no unidentified individuals roam near the border.
Inspector General D K Boora emphasized the sensitive nature of the Jammu border, stating that surveillance efforts are ongoing irrespective of developments in Bangladesh or other regions. The BSF remains committed to stringent monitoring and cooperation with local police for efficient border management.
Addressing concerns about unidentified laborers, the BSF assured that verification processes are in place, with employers required to report new hires to the police. Additionally, the officer noted that no instances of unauthorized crossings or significant drug smuggling have been reported recently.
(With inputs from agencies.)
