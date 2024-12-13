Left Menu

No Unidentified Presence: BSF Ensures Border Security in Jammu

A senior BSF officer has ruled out the presence of unidentified persons, including illegally settled Rohingya immigrants, near the Jammu International Border. The BSF, in coordination with other agencies, maintains strict surveillance to prevent any unauthorized crossings, ensuring border security remains tight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:03 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:03 IST
No Unidentified Presence: BSF Ensures Border Security in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent press briefing, a senior BSF official confirmed that there is no presence of illegally settled Rohingya immigrants near the Jammu International Border. The BSF, along with other security agencies, maintains a vigilant watch to ensure no unidentified individuals roam near the border.

Inspector General D K Boora emphasized the sensitive nature of the Jammu border, stating that surveillance efforts are ongoing irrespective of developments in Bangladesh or other regions. The BSF remains committed to stringent monitoring and cooperation with local police for efficient border management.

Addressing concerns about unidentified laborers, the BSF assured that verification processes are in place, with employers required to report new hires to the police. Additionally, the officer noted that no instances of unauthorized crossings or significant drug smuggling have been reported recently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024