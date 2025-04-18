Cross-Border Intrigue: Arrest of Illegal Immigrants in Tripura
Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Tripura for illegal entry into India. The duo intended to travel to Mumbai via Kolkata without legal documentation. Authorities are investigating their entry and those who aided them.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Two Bangladeshi nationals, Nadia Akhtar, aged 19, and Rupali Akhtar, aged 38, were arrested at Agartala railway station, Tripura, as they attempted to board a train to Kolkata.
The arrest, executed by the Agartala GRP, district police, and BSF, followed intelligence inputs. The women had entered India without official documents just two days prior.
An investigation is underway to uncover individuals who facilitated their illegal entry, with officials pledging to bring all involved to justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- illegal
- immigrants
- Bangladeshi
- arrested
- Tripura
- Agartala
- railway
- Kolkata
- investigation
- authorities
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Scholarship Scandal: Fake Certificates Uncover Deception in Tripura
Record Rail Revolution: Indian Railways Hits Manufacturing Milestone
Railway Protection Force on Track with CEIR for Lost Phones
Railway Shake-Up: Fallout from New Delhi Stampede
India Boosts Railways with Rs 18,658 Crore Infrastructure Projects