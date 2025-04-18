Cross-Border Intrigue: Arrest of Illegal Immigrants in Tripura

Two Bangladeshi nationals, Nadia Akhtar, aged 19, and Rupali Akhtar, aged 38, were arrested at Agartala railway station, Tripura, as they attempted to board a train to Kolkata.

The arrest, executed by the Agartala GRP, district police, and BSF, followed intelligence inputs. The women had entered India without official documents just two days prior.

An investigation is underway to uncover individuals who facilitated their illegal entry, with officials pledging to bring all involved to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)