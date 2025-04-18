Left Menu

Cross-Border Intrigue: Arrest of Illegal Immigrants in Tripura

Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Tripura for illegal entry into India. The duo intended to travel to Mumbai via Kolkata without legal documentation. Authorities are investigating their entry and those who aided them.

Agartala | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:01 IST
Cross-Border Intrigue: Arrest of Illegal Immigrants in Tripura
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Two Bangladeshi nationals, Nadia Akhtar, aged 19, and Rupali Akhtar, aged 38, were arrested at Agartala railway station, Tripura, as they attempted to board a train to Kolkata.

The arrest, executed by the Agartala GRP, district police, and BSF, followed intelligence inputs. The women had entered India without official documents just two days prior.

An investigation is underway to uncover individuals who facilitated their illegal entry, with officials pledging to bring all involved to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

