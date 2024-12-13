Left Menu

Exodus and Uncertainty: Shi'ite Fears in Syria's New Order

As Sunni Islamist forces take over Syria, Shi'ite Muslims fear persecution despite assurances of safety. Thousands have fled to Lebanon amid threats and uncertainty. Leader Ahmed al-Sharaa of HTS claims to protect minorities, but doubts remain, especially with sectarian violence looming.

Exodus and Uncertainty: Shi'ite Fears in Syria's New Order
Tens of thousands of Syrians, primarily from the Shi'ite Muslim community, are fleeing to Lebanon. This mass exodus follows the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad by Sunni Islamists, sparking fears of persecution despite the new rulers in Damascus assuring safety, a Lebanese official reported.

On Thursday, at the Lebanon border, Shi'ite individuals recounted threats directed at them, largely via social media. Despite promises of protection by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)—Syria's prevailing Sunni Islamist faction—many are apprehensive, given the numerous armed groups still active.

While some return to their homes under HTS's protection, others remain cautious. A Shi'ite soldier shares his trepidation about potential sectarian violence in the absence of Assad's regime. As the situation unfolds, uncertainty prevails for many in this new Syrian era.

