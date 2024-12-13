Exodus and Uncertainty: Shi'ite Fears in Syria's New Order

Tens of thousands of Syrians, primarily from the Shi'ite Muslim community, are fleeing to Lebanon. This mass exodus follows the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad by Sunni Islamists, sparking fears of persecution despite the new rulers in Damascus assuring safety, a Lebanese official reported.

On Thursday, at the Lebanon border, Shi'ite individuals recounted threats directed at them, largely via social media. Despite promises of protection by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)—Syria's prevailing Sunni Islamist faction—many are apprehensive, given the numerous armed groups still active.

While some return to their homes under HTS's protection, others remain cautious. A Shi'ite soldier shares his trepidation about potential sectarian violence in the absence of Assad's regime. As the situation unfolds, uncertainty prevails for many in this new Syrian era.

