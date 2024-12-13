Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on People's Group with Rs 280 Crore Asset Seizure

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 280 crore belonging to the Bhopal-based Peoples Group in a money laundering probe. These assets include shareholdings and residential property allegedly acquired with FDI. Earlier, Rs 230 crore in assets were attached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:32 IST
ED Cracks Down on People's Group with Rs 280 Crore Asset Seizure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Friday that it has attached assets amounting to Rs 280 crore from the Bhopal-based Peoples Group. This move comes as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering activities.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize shareholdings owned by the implicated individuals in Peoples International and Services Pvt Ltd, PGH International Pvt Ltd, and Peoples General Hospital Pvt Ltd. Additionally, a residential property in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and several bank account deposits are part of the assets seized, the ED stated on Friday.

The allegations indicate that the group misused FDI, received from foreign investors, to enrich themselves while adversely affecting shareholder interests. A charge sheet has been filed, following the Registrar of Companies' (RoC) charge sheets against the companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024