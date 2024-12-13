Crackdown on Pakistani Journalists: A Brewing Storm
Pakistan's government has charged several journalists and vloggers under PECA for allegedly spreading false claims about the army concerning the deaths of Imran Khan's supporters during recent protests. Notable individuals include Pakistan's first Sikh anchor. Amnesty International has called for a transparent investigation into the incident.
The Pakistan government has initiated legal proceedings against numerous journalists and vloggers, alleging they spread misinformation regarding the army's role in the deaths of supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan during November 26 protests.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) accused the media figures of inciting provincial unrest, promoting an army product boycott, and questioning the supposed killings during the protests. The crackdown follows the arrest of 22 suspects linked to Khan's party for similar allegations.
The cases are filed against multiple individuals, including Pakistan's first Sikh television anchor and several women vloggers. Amnesty International has urged a thorough investigation into what it calls a 'deadly crackdown' by the state against protestors.
