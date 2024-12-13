Left Menu

Gurugram Court Acknowledges Money Laundering Charges Against Real Estate Firms

The Gurugram court acknowledged a money laundering chargesheet against Sikandar Singh Chokker and related real estate firms, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Dharam Singh Chokker, an ex-MLA, and his son have been accused of misappropriating funds from homebuyers. The Enforcement Directorate continues its investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A special Gurugram court acknowledged the money laundering chargesheet against Sikandar Singh Chokker, son of former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chokker, filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The complaint, lodged on June 26 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, implicates Sikandar alongside several real estate firms linked to him.

Key accusations involve collecting Rs 616.41 crore from homebuyers, including false construction expenses and personal gains. These allegations ignite further inquiry as Sikandar remains detained, and the elder Chokkers are sought by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

