Gurugram Court Acknowledges Money Laundering Charges Against Real Estate Firms

A special Gurugram court acknowledged the money laundering chargesheet against Sikandar Singh Chokker, son of former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chokker, filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

The complaint, lodged on June 26 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, implicates Sikandar alongside several real estate firms linked to him.

Key accusations involve collecting Rs 616.41 crore from homebuyers, including false construction expenses and personal gains. These allegations ignite further inquiry as Sikandar remains detained, and the elder Chokkers are sought by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)