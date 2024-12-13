Defamation Drama: Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Takes on Media Giants

The Delhi High Court has issued summons to several media houses, their editors, and Google in response to a defamation lawsuit filed by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The case concerns allegedly defamatory news reports linking him to US proceedings against Adani Group.

Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the defendants to submit written statements and made it clear that any further publications on the matter would bear legal consequences. The court has scheduled the case's next hearing for December 16.

Reddy demands the removal of the disputed content and seeks Rs 100 crore in damages, arguing the reports are false and damaging to his reputation. Meanwhile, Adani Group has denied all allegations related to the bribery case.

