Red Sanders Smuggling Bust in Gujarat: Arrests Made

Three individuals have been apprehended in Gujarat's Patan district for illegally possessing four tonnes of red sanders, worth Rs 2.5 crore, officials revealed on Friday.

Pareshji Thakor of Patan, Hansraj Joshi of Mehsana, and Uttam Soni from Deesa were arrested following a tip-off from Andhra Pradesh's Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force, according to Deputy Superintendent KK Pandya.

The notorious logs were seized from a warehouse in Hajipur village and were allegedly set for illegal export to China and Southeast Asia. Andhra Pradesh authorities had recently reported similar thefts, which led to the joint operation.

