Red Sanders Smuggling Bust in Gujarat: Arrests Made

Three individuals were arrested in Gujarat's Patan district for possessing four tonnes of red sanders valued at Rs 2.5 crore. These logs, smuggled from Andhra Pradesh, were intended for illegal export to China and Southeast Asia. The operation was executed with guidance from Andhra Pradesh's Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patan | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals have been apprehended in Gujarat's Patan district for illegally possessing four tonnes of red sanders, worth Rs 2.5 crore, officials revealed on Friday.

Pareshji Thakor of Patan, Hansraj Joshi of Mehsana, and Uttam Soni from Deesa were arrested following a tip-off from Andhra Pradesh's Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force, according to Deputy Superintendent KK Pandya.

The notorious logs were seized from a warehouse in Hajipur village and were allegedly set for illegal export to China and Southeast Asia. Andhra Pradesh authorities had recently reported similar thefts, which led to the joint operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

