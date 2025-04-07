Andhra Pradesh CM Urges Centre's Intervention for Beleaguered Aqua Sector

In a bid to alleviate pressures on Andhra Pradesh's aqua sector, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Central Government to intervene and seek relief from heavy US import duties. The rising tariffs have been detrimental to Indian marine exports, primarily shrimp, driving Naidu to appeal directly to Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Naidu highlighted that between 2023 and 2024, India exported $2.55 billion worth of marine products to the US, with shrimp constituting a staggering 92 per cent of the total. The US administration has imposed a 27 per cent import duty on these goods, compared to a mere 10 per cent levied on exporters like Ecuador, a disparity Naidu believes unfairly disadvantages India.

Furthermore, Naidu pointed out that Indian exporters already face a 5.77 per cent Countervailing Duty, exacerbating their competitive handicap. With new duties in effect from April 5, shipments are incurring additional costs even when in cold storage. Compounding challenges in the European Union to such heavy tariffs, the CM stressed the urgency for the Centre's support.

(With inputs from agencies.)