Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Urges Centre's Intervention for Beleaguered Aqua Sector

Amid rising US import duties, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu calls on the Centre to aid the state's crucial aqua sector. Increased tariffs burden Indian marine exports, especially shrimp, affecting trade and pushing for duty exemptions to remain competitive against nations like Ecuador and Vietnam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 16:22 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Urges Centre's Intervention for Beleaguered Aqua Sector
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to alleviate pressures on Andhra Pradesh's aqua sector, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Central Government to intervene and seek relief from heavy US import duties. The rising tariffs have been detrimental to Indian marine exports, primarily shrimp, driving Naidu to appeal directly to Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Naidu highlighted that between 2023 and 2024, India exported $2.55 billion worth of marine products to the US, with shrimp constituting a staggering 92 per cent of the total. The US administration has imposed a 27 per cent import duty on these goods, compared to a mere 10 per cent levied on exporters like Ecuador, a disparity Naidu believes unfairly disadvantages India.

Furthermore, Naidu pointed out that Indian exporters already face a 5.77 per cent Countervailing Duty, exacerbating their competitive handicap. With new duties in effect from April 5, shipments are incurring additional costs even when in cold storage. Compounding challenges in the European Union to such heavy tariffs, the CM stressed the urgency for the Centre's support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025