Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Stand: Constitution vs. BJP Politics

In her maiden Lok Sabha speech, Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP of undermining the Indian Constitution. She criticized the ruling party for attempting to change constitutional principles, highlighting issues like monopoly, atrocities on women, and fear-induced governance. She emphasized unity and justice against divisive politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:29 IST
Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Stand: Constitution vs. BJP Politics
Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery maiden speech in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on the BJP, asserting that the party misunderstands 'Bharat ka Samvidhan' as 'Sangh ka Vidhan'. Her remarks come amid debates on constitutional principles and alleged government failures.

Gandhi highlighted concerns over the BJP's attempts to alter the Constitution and criticized the ruling government for monopolizing resources and silencing opposition. She challenged Union Minister Rajnath Singh and slammed the government's response to incidents in Manipur and Sambhal, highlighting the growing monopoly of the Adani group.

Addressing India's democratic fabric, Gandhi accused the BJP of divisiveness and fear-driven politics. She mentioned the government's failure to support economic justice and called for a caste-based census. Priyanka Gandhi underscored that the Constitution remains a protective shield for the nation's people and emphasized the need for awareness and resistance against divisive policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024