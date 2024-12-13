Priyanka Gandhi's Bold Stand: Constitution vs. BJP Politics

In a fiery maiden speech in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on the BJP, asserting that the party misunderstands 'Bharat ka Samvidhan' as 'Sangh ka Vidhan'. Her remarks come amid debates on constitutional principles and alleged government failures.

Gandhi highlighted concerns over the BJP's attempts to alter the Constitution and criticized the ruling government for monopolizing resources and silencing opposition. She challenged Union Minister Rajnath Singh and slammed the government's response to incidents in Manipur and Sambhal, highlighting the growing monopoly of the Adani group.

Addressing India's democratic fabric, Gandhi accused the BJP of divisiveness and fear-driven politics. She mentioned the government's failure to support economic justice and called for a caste-based census. Priyanka Gandhi underscored that the Constitution remains a protective shield for the nation's people and emphasized the need for awareness and resistance against divisive policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)