Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Media Misrepresentation in VIP Darshan Case

The Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction with media reports misrepresenting its hearing on a PIL challenging the VIP darshan fees in temples. The plea claims these fees violate constitutional equality rights and calls for equal treatment of all devotees, regardless of their financial means.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:30 IST
Supreme Court Criticizes Media Misrepresentation in VIP Darshan Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday voiced its dissatisfaction over the misrepresentation of its last hearing in some media outlets, concerning a public interest litigation (PIL) against the practice of charging additional fees for 'VIP darshan' in temples nationwide.

A bench, including Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, had previously reviewed the plea filed by Vijay Kishor Goswami, criticizing media portrayals that inaccurately depicted court proceedings. The bench emphasized that queries raised during hearings should not be distorted by the media.

The plea contends that levying fees of Rs 400 to Rs 500 for expedited temple access breaches constitutional principles of equality and invokes the necessity for a national board to oversee temple administration, ensuring all devotees receive equitable treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024