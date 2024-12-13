Supreme Court Criticizes Media Misrepresentation in VIP Darshan Case
The Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction with media reports misrepresenting its hearing on a PIL challenging the VIP darshan fees in temples. The plea claims these fees violate constitutional equality rights and calls for equal treatment of all devotees, regardless of their financial means.
The Supreme Court on Friday voiced its dissatisfaction over the misrepresentation of its last hearing in some media outlets, concerning a public interest litigation (PIL) against the practice of charging additional fees for 'VIP darshan' in temples nationwide.
A bench, including Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, had previously reviewed the plea filed by Vijay Kishor Goswami, criticizing media portrayals that inaccurately depicted court proceedings. The bench emphasized that queries raised during hearings should not be distorted by the media.
The plea contends that levying fees of Rs 400 to Rs 500 for expedited temple access breaches constitutional principles of equality and invokes the necessity for a national board to oversee temple administration, ensuring all devotees receive equitable treatment.
