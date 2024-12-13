Left Menu

Sambhal Turmoil: MP's Father Alleges Police Atrocities Amid Mosque Dispute

Amidst ongoing tensions in Sambhal following mosque-related violence, Mamlook Ur Rehman, father of SP MP Zia Ur Rehman, criticized police actions. The Supreme Court's decision to halt lawsuits over religious sites is highlighted, as political figures also weigh in on the incident and its broader implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:45 IST
Sambhal Turmoil: MP's Father Alleges Police Atrocities Amid Mosque Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sambhal witnesses mounting tension as allegations of police misconduct surface following recent violence linked to a Mughal-era mosque survey. Mamlook Ur Rehman, father of Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman, condemned the alleged police brutality and urged cessation of arrests to restore peace.

The conflict, which resulted in four fatalities during clashes, has seen Zia Ur Rehman named as an accused, with around 40 suspects arrested. Amidst this, the Supreme Court's intervention barring courts from entertaining religious site lawsuits has offered a legal respite.

Political reactions are intensifying with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accusing the BJP of fostering divisiveness, calling for attention to justice cries from Sambhal and beyond. Security measures remain heightened, and local governance issues, including a building notice to Zia, unfold amid national scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

