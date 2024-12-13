ED Cracks Down on Mahadev Online Betting: Rs 130 Crore Frozen
The Enforcement Directorate carried out searches in Kolkata linked to a money laundering case involving the Mahadev online betting app, freezing securities and deposits exceeding Rs 130 crore. The probe reveals ties to politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh. Twelve arrests have been made and assets worth Rs 2,426 crore seized.
In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced on Friday that it had conducted a fresh round of searches in Kolkata in connection with the Mahadev online betting-linked money laundering case, leading to the freezing of securities and deposits worth over Rs 130 crore.
The searches, which took place on Thursday, are part of an ongoing investigation by the federal agency. Allegations implicate high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh in the money laundering activities associated with the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) gaming and betting app.
Officials report that during the searches conducted in Kolkata, securities, bonds, and demat accounts valued at Rs 130.57 crore were frozen under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The Enforcement Directorate has thus far arrested 12 individuals and frozen or attached properties estimated to be worth Rs 2,426 crore related to the case.
