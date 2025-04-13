Chhattisgarh Canal Tragedy: Five Missing as Vehicle Plunges into Water
A mini goods vehicle with 12 occupants fell into a canal in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, leaving five missing, including three children. Rescue operations are underway amid strong currents. The driver, who is safe, fled the scene.
A mini goods vehicle accident in Korba district of Chhattisgarh has left five people missing, including three children. The tragic incident occurred as the vehicle traveled from Reda in Sakti district to Kharhari in Korba.
According to local police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it plunging into a canal around 12.30 pm. Out of the 12 occupants, seven managed to swim to safety as the remaining two adults and three children went missing.
A police rescue team, facing initial challenges due to strong canal currents, is actively searching for the missing persons. In a twist, the driver, despite surviving the ordeal, has fled the scene, authorities reported.
