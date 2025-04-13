Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Canal Tragedy: Five Missing as Vehicle Plunges into Water

A mini goods vehicle with 12 occupants fell into a canal in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, leaving five missing, including three children. Rescue operations are underway amid strong currents. The driver, who is safe, fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 13-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 17:41 IST
Chhattisgarh Canal Tragedy: Five Missing as Vehicle Plunges into Water
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A mini goods vehicle accident in Korba district of Chhattisgarh has left five people missing, including three children. The tragic incident occurred as the vehicle traveled from Reda in Sakti district to Kharhari in Korba.

According to local police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it plunging into a canal around 12.30 pm. Out of the 12 occupants, seven managed to swim to safety as the remaining two adults and three children went missing.

A police rescue team, facing initial challenges due to strong canal currents, is actively searching for the missing persons. In a twist, the driver, despite surviving the ordeal, has fled the scene, authorities reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025