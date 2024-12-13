Greece Eyes Modernization with Rocket Artillery Deal
Greece is set to acquire 36 PULS rocket artillery systems from Israel as part of its efforts to modernize its military. The deal, worth 600-700 million euros, includes construction components in Greece and is set for parliamentary review in 2025 alongside other defense procurements.
- Country:
- Greece
In a strategic move to enhance its military capabilities, Greece is in advanced negotiations with Israel to purchase 36 PULS rocket artillery systems. This acquisition, valued at 600-700 million euros, reflects Greece's commitment to modernizing its armed forces.
The government has outlined an ambitious plan to bolster its defense with additional procurements, including up to 40 F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. and four frigates from France. Greece aims to submit this comprehensive defense spending plan to a parliamentary committee for approval in the first quarter of 2025.
The PULS systems, produced by Israel's Elbit, boast a range of up to 300 km and involve construction components being manufactured in Greece. These systems, alongside newly approved US-made Switchblade drones, will strengthen Greece's defense, particularly along its northeastern borders with Turkey.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Greece
- Israel
- PULS
- artillery
- deal
- defense
- military
- modernization
- procurement
- Turkey
ALSO READ
Taiwan Air Defense Drills Amidst Tensions Over President Lai's U.S. Trip
Taiwan's Air Defense Drill Amid Rising Tensions with China
Cricket Rivalries and Broadcast Deals: ICC's Champions Trophy Dilemma
China's Military Investigation: High-Ranking Official Under Scrutiny
Diplomatic Dance: China and U.S. Military Relations