Greece Eyes Modernization with Rocket Artillery Deal

In a strategic move to enhance its military capabilities, Greece is in advanced negotiations with Israel to purchase 36 PULS rocket artillery systems. This acquisition, valued at 600-700 million euros, reflects Greece's commitment to modernizing its armed forces.

The government has outlined an ambitious plan to bolster its defense with additional procurements, including up to 40 F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. and four frigates from France. Greece aims to submit this comprehensive defense spending plan to a parliamentary committee for approval in the first quarter of 2025.

The PULS systems, produced by Israel's Elbit, boast a range of up to 300 km and involve construction components being manufactured in Greece. These systems, alongside newly approved US-made Switchblade drones, will strengthen Greece's defense, particularly along its northeastern borders with Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)