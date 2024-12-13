Traffic Justice: Strides Against Delhi's Encroachments
The Delhi Traffic Police conducted an anti-encroachment drive, issuing 27 challans for improper parking and 62 e-challans. The operation targeted key areas like ISBT Anand Vihar and Shahdara Metro Station. The initiative, led by senior officers, aims to clear illegal vendors and parked vehicles to resolve traffic congestion.
The Delhi Traffic Police launched an intensive anti-encroachment operation across its eastern range, ticketing violators and reclaiming public space. On Friday, officials reported the drive resulted in 27 challans for improper parking and 62 e-challans being issued.
The campaign targeted notorious congestion points, such as ISBT Anand Vihar and Shahdara Metro Station, where illegal vendors cluttered the pathways, and vehicles blocked traffic flow.
Efforts led by the seasoned team, including Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) Satyavir Katara and DCP Traffic Rajeev Kumar, aim for long-term improvements in pedestrian and commuter safety. Regular drives are now planned to preserve the newly freed-up spaces.
