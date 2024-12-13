Traffic Justice: Strides Against Delhi's Encroachments

The Delhi Traffic Police launched an intensive anti-encroachment operation across its eastern range, ticketing violators and reclaiming public space. On Friday, officials reported the drive resulted in 27 challans for improper parking and 62 e-challans being issued.

The campaign targeted notorious congestion points, such as ISBT Anand Vihar and Shahdara Metro Station, where illegal vendors cluttered the pathways, and vehicles blocked traffic flow.

Efforts led by the seasoned team, including Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) Satyavir Katara and DCP Traffic Rajeev Kumar, aim for long-term improvements in pedestrian and commuter safety. Regular drives are now planned to preserve the newly freed-up spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)