Tragedy Strikes: Medical Student Denied Emergency Care Dies Sparking Protests

A student of a government medical college in Bihar suffered fatal injuries after being allegedly denied emergency care at his own institution. Abhinav Pandey, a second-year student at Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS), died in a private hospital on Thursday, police reported.

The tragedy unfolded as Pandey's motorcycle collided with a road divider earlier in the week. Instead of receiving treatment at the IGIMS, where he was a student, Pandey was forced to seek care elsewhere, raising questions over the hospital's response.

The incident has stirred public outrage, leading to protests at IGIMS. Meanwhile, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey and IGIMS authorities remain unreachable for comments. Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar condemned the state of health services in Bihar, highlighting this incident as a failure of the system.

