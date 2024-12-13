Massive Drug Bust in Navi Mumbai: 13 Arrested
Thirteen nationals from African countries were arrested in Navi Mumbai for drug possession. The raid, led by ACP Bhausaheb Dhole, resulted in the seizure of narcotics worth Rs 12 crore. The operation spanned 25 locations, and FIRs were filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
In a significant drug enforcement operation, Navi Mumbai Police apprehended 13 individuals from various African nations, including Nigeria and Kenya, for possession of narcotics valued at Rs 12 crore, as confirmed by a senior official on Friday.
The intensive raid took place on Thursday night across 25 sites in Navi Mumbai, revealed assistant commissioner of police Bhausaheb Dhole, who spearheaded the initiative.
The confiscated substances included MD, cocaine, charas, and ganja. FIRs were lodged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in multiple police stations. Investigations are ongoing to track the drugs' origin and intended recipients, the officer stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
