Won't let even a kilo of narcotics enter India or smuggled out of country, says Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 16:20 IST
- Country:
- India
