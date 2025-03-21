Left Menu

Sudan's Presidential Palace Seized: A Pivotal Moment in Prolonged Conflict

The Sudanese army has taken control of the presidential palace in Khartoum, marking a significant development in the ongoing conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). While the army consolidates territory in the center, the RSF strengthens its hold in the west, leading to a potential partition of Sudan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-03-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 18:38 IST
The Sudanese army has taken control of the presidential palace in Khartoum, signaling a crucial shift in the ongoing conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). This advance represents a key achievement for the army in the two-year-old confrontation that has threatened to divide the country.

Despite the army's gain, the RSF maintains a presence nearby and continues to launch attacks, furthering the risk of partition. Both factions have been accused of war crimes amid the world's largest humanitarian crisis, as outlined by the United Nations. The civilian population eagerly anticipates a return to peace.

With the RSF attempting to consolidate control in western regions, the battle lines harden, marking an era of escalating tension. Observers predict a challenging road ahead as the army pursues full conquest and the formation of a stable government in Sudan.

