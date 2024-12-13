India Calls for Justice in Wake of Tragic Canadian Murders

The Indian government has described the recent murder of three Indian students in Canada as "terrible tragedies." India's high commission in Ottawa has reached out to Canadian authorities to ensure the safety of Indians residing there.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the importance of safety, security, and welfare for Indians abroad. New Delhi's demand for a thorough investigation underscores the gravity of this situation, amid ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Canada.

The Indian authorities have issued advisories urging Indian nationals and students in Canada to exercise caution amid rising hate crimes. This development follows strained ties after Canada linked Indian diplomats to a 2022 murder incident, which India has strongly refuted.

(With inputs from agencies.)