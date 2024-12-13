Left Menu

Tragedy in Rajnagar: Financial Woes Lead to Accountant's Death

A 27-year-old accountant, Tushaar Goel, allegedly died by suicide due to financial troubles, jumping from a high-rise in Rajnagar Extension. A note citing financial strain was found. Police are investigating to rule out foul play, while his body has been sent for postmortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:42 IST
Tragedy in Rajnagar: Financial Woes Lead to Accountant's Death
A tragic incident occurred in Rajnagar Extension as a 27-year-old accountant reportedly took his own life due to severe financial distress. Tushaar Goel, the deceased, was identified as a resident of Patel Nagar Colony.

According to police reports, Goel approached the high-rise society known as 'VVIP Address' on foot at around 10 am without security checks. After wandering the premises, he ascended to the 14th floor and allegedly jumped.

A suicide note found on Goel stated financial burdens as his reason, absolving others of responsibility. Police are examining the case thoroughly to eliminate foul play suspicions.

