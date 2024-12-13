Tragedy in Rajnagar: Financial Woes Lead to Accountant's Death

A tragic incident occurred in Rajnagar Extension as a 27-year-old accountant reportedly took his own life due to severe financial distress. Tushaar Goel, the deceased, was identified as a resident of Patel Nagar Colony.

According to police reports, Goel approached the high-rise society known as 'VVIP Address' on foot at around 10 am without security checks. After wandering the premises, he ascended to the 14th floor and allegedly jumped.

A suicide note found on Goel stated financial burdens as his reason, absolving others of responsibility. Police are examining the case thoroughly to eliminate foul play suspicions.

(With inputs from agencies.)