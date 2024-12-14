Wall Street's Balancing Act: Tech Stocks Leverage AI Boom Amid Yield Challenges

Wall Street saw a downturn on Friday as soaring government bond yields dampened investor sentiments, despite Broadcom's optimistic AI-driven revenue forecast that energized technology stocks. Broadcom's shares surged nearly 20%, marking its market capitalization breach of $1 trillion for the first time.

Mixed reactions were observed in chip stocks; Broadcom's competitor Marvell Technology rose by 9.4%, while Nvidia's shares fell by 2.5%. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose to a three-week high, impacting investor strategies.

Regardless, technology stocks' ascent pushed the Nasdaq above 20,000 for the first time, supported by an in-line inflation report fanning expectations of a 25 basis-point interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting.

