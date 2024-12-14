Left Menu

Fugitive Sonu Matka Killed in High-Stakes Police Encounter

Sonu Matka, a criminal associated with Delhi's Hashim Baba gang, was killed in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh. Matka was wanted for multiple crimes, including murder, and had a bounty on his head. The joint operation involved the Uttar Pradesh STF and Delhi Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 14-12-2024 08:44 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 08:44 IST
Fugitive Sonu Matka Killed in High-Stakes Police Encounter
criminal
  • Country:
  • India

A criminal wanted in connection with several cases in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi was killed in an encounter with police in this district during the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Sonu Matka (39) -- a known associate of the Hashim Baba gang in Delhi -- had been wanted in multiple cases, including a double murder.

The encounter took place in the jurisdiction of TP Nagar police station. The joint operation was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Delhi Police's Special Cell,' said Additional Director General of Police (STF) Amitabh Yash.

The officer added that the Baghpat native was a known associate of the Hashim Baba gang and had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head. He was involved in numerous cases of robbery and murder in both Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

During the encounter, Matka suffered critical injuries and subsequently succumbed to them while undergoing treatment,' Yash said.

The police are investigating the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024