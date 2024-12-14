Left Menu

Farmers' March to Delhi: A Battle for MSP and Justice

A group of 101 farmers, under the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, are resuming their march to Delhi from Punjab to demand a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP). In response, Haryana has suspended mobile internet and imposed prohibitory orders. The farmers seek dialogue with the government over various demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-12-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 10:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A determined group of 101 farmers is set to resume its march to Delhi from the Shambhu border point, rallying for governmental concessions, including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Prices (MSP). Led by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), the march is scheduled to proceed at noon on Saturday.

The Haryana government, anticipating unrest, has suspended mobile internet and bulk SMS services in 12 villages within the Ambala district. Prohibitory orders were also put in place to prevent public gatherings, aiming to maintain peace.

Farmer groups under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha are pressing for more government talks. They demand not only MSP guarantees but also debt waivers, no electricity hikes, and justice for previous protest victims. Tension rises as these farmers continue their campaign at strategic border points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

