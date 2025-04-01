Tamil Nadu Congress Stages Black Flag Protest Against PM Modi's Visit

Amidst rising tensions, the Tamil Nadu Congress announced a black flag protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rameshwaram. Party President Selvaperundagai criticized the Prime Minister for undermining federalism and encroaching upon state rights by withholding union education funds.

The protest underscores a growing discontent in Tamil Nadu over the Central Government's approach, including the controversial triple language policy under the New Education Policy (NEP). Selvaperundagai's statements reflect opposition to what is perceived as a neglect of regional autonomy.

Echoing local sentiments, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi staunchly defended the state's language policy, honoring late DMK leader M Karunanidhi's contributions to Tamil language preservation. This move aligns with longstanding tensions over the NEP's three-language formula and broader concerns over federal dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)