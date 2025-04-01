Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Congress Stages Black Flag Protest Against PM Modi's Visit

Tamil Nadu Congress President Selvaperundagai announced a black flag protest against PM Modi's visit, highlighting issues over federalism and state rights. Accusations include neglecting federal principles and withholding union education funds. State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh defended Tamil's status against NEP policies, invoking DMK leader Karunanidhi's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:26 IST
Tamil Nadu Congress Stages Black Flag Protest Against PM Modi's Visit
TNCC president Selvaperunthagai (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst rising tensions, the Tamil Nadu Congress announced a black flag protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Rameshwaram. Party President Selvaperundagai criticized the Prime Minister for undermining federalism and encroaching upon state rights by withholding union education funds.

The protest underscores a growing discontent in Tamil Nadu over the Central Government's approach, including the controversial triple language policy under the New Education Policy (NEP). Selvaperundagai's statements reflect opposition to what is perceived as a neglect of regional autonomy.

Echoing local sentiments, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi staunchly defended the state's language policy, honoring late DMK leader M Karunanidhi's contributions to Tamil language preservation. This move aligns with longstanding tensions over the NEP's three-language formula and broader concerns over federal dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025