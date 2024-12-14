Farmers' Persistent Push: March to Delhi for Guaranteed MSP
A group of 101 farmers resumed their march towards Delhi from the Punjab-Haryana border to demand a legal guarantee of minimum support price for crops, among other issues. The protest faced multilayered barricading by Haryana security forces. This move marks the third attempt by farmers to reach the capital.
In a determined effort, 101 farmers set off for Delhi from the Punjab-Haryana border on Saturday, demanding various concessions, including a legal minimum support price for crops. The march is the farmers' third attempt to reach the capital, as previous efforts in December were thwarted by security.
Upon resumption of their march, farmers encountered heavy barricades by Haryana security personnel, aimed at preventing their advance. The protest is organized under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, emphasizing the need for government dialogues to address their grievances.
In response, the Ambala administration enforced restrictions under Section 163, while internet services in certain village areas are suspended. Meanwhile, key farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal remains on a fasting protest, urging unity among farmer groups for a concerted effort to meet their demands.
