Thane Lok Adalat Resolves Fatal Accident Claims with Rs 4.84 Crore Payout

In an effort to provide swift justice and financial compensation, a Lok Adalat held in Thane settled four fatal road accident cases with a total payout of Rs 4.84 crore, according to officials.

The cases feature a bank manager who was awarded Rs 1.12 crore after a vehicular mishap involving a two-wheeler and a school bus claimed his life last year. This professional, aged 52, held an annual salary of Rs 13.21 lakh, it was revealed.

Compensation settlements further included a payout of Rs 1.2 crore for another banker, who had an annual earning of Rs 10.42 lakh and was aged 39. A school teacher's family, affected by a bus-truck collision, secured Rs 92 lakh. A police sub-inspector's case was resolved with an Rs 80 lakh award, alongside another individual who earned Rs 4.39 lakh annually and whose family was given the same amount.

