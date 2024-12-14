Tragedy Strikes Gaza: School Targeted in Deadly Conflict

At least seven Palestinians lost their lives and 12 others were injured following an Israeli strike on a former school in Gaza City, as reported by the local civil emergency service on Saturday.

While the Israeli military is currently reviewing the incident, an earlier statement revealed that Hamas militants operating within the school compound were the intended targets, with measures taken to minimize civilian harm.

Among the deceased are a woman and her infant, medical sources have confirmed. The identity of the remaining victims as potential Hamas fighters has yet to be clarified, with the militant group denying claims of using civilians as shields.

