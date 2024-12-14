Hijab Assault Sparks Outrage: Women Attacked Over Alleged Hindu Link

In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, a Muslim woman and her sister were allegedly assaulted for being in the company of a Hindu man. Witnesses say the group of assailants forcibly removed their hijabs before filming and circulating the attack online.

The incident reportedly occurred when the women were approached for directions by an unknown motorcyclist. The situation quickly escalated when members of the Muslim community confronted them, leading to the assault.

A complaint has been filed at Deoband Police Station, prompting authorities to take action. Superintendent of Police, Rural, Sagar Jain confirmed the case, stating that one person has been detained for questioning as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)