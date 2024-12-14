Left Menu

Hijab Assault Sparks Outrage: Women Attacked Over Alleged Hindu Link

A Muslim woman and her sister were reportedly assaulted for allegedly being in the company of a Hindu man, resulting in their hijabs being removed. The attack was recorded and shared online. Police have registered a case and detained one suspect in connection with the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, a Muslim woman and her sister were allegedly assaulted for being in the company of a Hindu man. Witnesses say the group of assailants forcibly removed their hijabs before filming and circulating the attack online.

The incident reportedly occurred when the women were approached for directions by an unknown motorcyclist. The situation quickly escalated when members of the Muslim community confronted them, leading to the assault.

A complaint has been filed at Deoband Police Station, prompting authorities to take action. Superintendent of Police, Rural, Sagar Jain confirmed the case, stating that one person has been detained for questioning as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

